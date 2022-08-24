UAE weather: Humid with a chance of rain; temperature to hit 43°C

Winds will be light to moderate and cause blowing dust during the day
The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Convective clouds may form over the eastern and southern parts of the country, which may experience rain the afternoon.
It will be humid at night, reaching 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and 65 per cent in Dubai. Temperatures will reach a high of 41°C in the Capital and 43°C in Dubai.
Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust and sand.
ALSO READ:
Winds will be light to moderate and cause blowing dust during the day
Some chances of rain still there, says authority
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times
NCM official explains reason for the haze that has blanketed the country over the last two days
NCM releases new data about low-pressure system expected to affect country
Officials have called on beachgoers and fishermen to check weather updates before venturing into the sea
Meeting of various departments ensures preparedness to face dusty conditions and rain
Flights have been diverted; motorist warnings have been issued