UAE weather: Humid with a chance of rain; temperature to hit 43°C

Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust

By Web Desk Published: Wed 24 Aug 2022, 6:14 AM Last updated: Wed 24 Aug 2022, 6:41 AM

The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Convective clouds may form over the eastern and southern parts of the country, which may experience rain the afternoon.

It will be humid at night, reaching 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and 65 per cent in Dubai. Temperatures will reach a high of 41°C in the Capital and 43°C in Dubai.

Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust and sand.

ALSO READ: