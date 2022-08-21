Watch: Man in UAE scoops up ice as hail, heavy rains hit some areas

Freezing rains fall even as country recorded highs of 48°C

It’s hailing in the UAE even as the country recorded highs of 48°C on Sunday. A video shared by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) shows a man scoop up the ice pellets as heavy rains hit Al Watan Street.

The ice rain was reported towards Ras Al Khaimah’s Wadi Al Qour.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the country, the highest temperature recorded on the day was 48°C in Al Gheweifat and Bada Dafas in Al Dhafra Region.

Although rare, the UAE sees hail every now and then. The UAE has seen freezing rains on at least two occasions this summer.

Wadi Al Qour is seeing some heavy rains today. Weather handle Storm Centre shared a video showing water gushing off the mountains into the valley:

NCM shared a video of water flowing through the valley:

Earlier, the NCM advised residents to stay away from areas prone to flash floods due to the heavy rains.

