UAE: Flood alert issued as heavy rains hit some areas

Residents have been advised to stay away from vulnerable areas

File Photo

by Sahim Salim Published: Sun 21 Aug 2022, 4:22 PM

UAE residents have been advised to stay away from areas prone to flash floods as heavy rains hit some parts of the country on Sunday.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) urged residents to take precautions “in case of heavy rain over some Eastern areas”. The authority reported moderate to heavy showers over areas in Ras Al Khaimah.

It has issued orange and yellow alerts for some parts of the country:

The weather bureau had forecast cloudy weather for today, with “a chance of some rainy convective clouds Eastward and Southward by afternoon”.

The authority has predicted chances of rains over some areas for the next four days.

