UAE: Flood alert issued as heavy rains hit some areas

Officials have called on beachgoers and fishermen to check weather updates before venturing into the sea
UAE residents have been advised to stay away from areas prone to flash floods as heavy rains hit some parts of the country on Sunday.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) urged residents to take precautions “in case of heavy rain over some Eastern areas”. The authority reported moderate to heavy showers over areas in Ras Al Khaimah.
It has issued orange and yellow alerts for some parts of the country:
The weather bureau had forecast cloudy weather for today, with “a chance of some rainy convective clouds Eastward and Southward by afternoon”.
The authority has predicted chances of rains over some areas for the next four days.
ALSO READ:
Officials have called on beachgoers and fishermen to check weather updates before venturing into the sea
Meeting of various departments ensures preparedness to face dusty conditions and rain
Flights have been diverted; motorist warnings have been issued
Hazardous weather events of exceptional severity are forecast
Visibility is less than 500 metres
Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate
It will be affected by a low-pressure area at the end of this week
The temperature in Abu Dhabi will be as high as 45ºC