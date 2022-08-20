Watch: Rains hit parts of UAE; motorists advised to drive with caution

Dust to blow with strong winds, weather department says

By Web Desk Published: Sat 20 Aug 2022, 5:41 PM

Some parts of the UAE are experiencing summer showers as the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reported rains in several parts of the country on Saturday.

Heavy rainfall has been reported in Al Badayer, Madam Rd and Nizwa - Al Fayad Road in in Sharjah.

Light to moderate rain was also reported over Gasyoura are in Al Dhafra.

Earlier in Dubai, Al Watan Street in Hatta and Wadi Buraq in Ras Al Khaimah witnessed heavy showers.

The NCM has issued an alert and indicated that dust would blow and the weather would be hazardous in parts of the country.

The authority said there is a chance of convective clouds formation over some eastern areas, associated with rainfall and fresh winds blowing strong at times with a speed of 40 km/hr, causing blowing dust and sand until 8pm.

The NCM and Storm Centre posted several rain videos on social media with the hashtag cloud seeding, indicating that the technique had been used.

Speed limits are automatically reduced during adverse weather conditions on most roads. Motorists have been urged to drive with caution during wet weather.