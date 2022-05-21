UAE weather: Hot, dusty and humid forecast for Saturday; mercury to hit 45°C

Humidity levels will range between 15 and 90 per cent

Published: Sat 21 May 2022, 7:05 AM Last updated: Sat 21 May 2022, 7:15 AM

Saturday will be hot, dusty and humid, especially during daytime.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has predicted that mercury will hit 45°C in Al Ain. Abu Dhabi and Dubai are likely record highs of 41°C and 40°C, respectively.

Humidity levels will range between 15 and 90 per cent.

Moderate to fresh winds will blow strongly over the sea. This will cause dust to blow during the day, especially westward.

Conditions at sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

ALSO READ: