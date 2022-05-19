Sandstorm in UAE: 10 tips to help you stay safe during dusty weather

After escaping forced marriage at 14, Anna Qabale Duba beat 24,000 nominees to become the first recipient of Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award
UAE
The UAE has been experiencing low visibility on account of sandstorms over the last two days.
North-westerly winds of up to 40 kilometres swept across the UAE on Tuesday and Wednesday, covering cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Motorists and residents faced reduced visibility on the roads, which came down to a few hundred metres.
Authorities have said that the dusty weather is likely to continue until next week.
In light of this, several advisories have been issued, asking residents to stay safe in these conditions by keeping the following tips in mind.
