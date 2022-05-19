Sandstorm in UAE: 10 tips to help you stay safe during dusty weather

Several authorities issue advisories asking residents to be cautious

By Web Desk Published: Thu 19 May 2022, 4:57 PM

The UAE has been experiencing low visibility on account of sandstorms over the last two days.

North-westerly winds of up to 40 kilometres swept across the UAE on Tuesday and Wednesday, covering cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Motorists and residents faced reduced visibility on the roads, which came down to a few hundred metres.

Authorities have said that the dusty weather is likely to continue until next week.

In light of this, several advisories have been issued, asking residents to stay safe in these conditions by keeping the following tips in mind.

10 tips to help you stay safe in dusty weather

Before driving in dusty weather ensure that all your car headlights work well

Please be careful while driving in dusty weather and reduce your speed while switching lanes for your safety and that of others

If the weather gets dusty while driving, close your windows and turn on the AC for your safety on the road

Be aware of low horizontal visibility due to dust raised in the air.

Make sure to keep enough distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.

Avoid going out if you suffer from chest diseases

Avoid walking next to trees, under-construction sites, and temporary fences

Fix your outdoor furniture tightly to the ground and remove flammable objects until stable weather conditions

Remove any tools, equipment or belongings from the balconies

Close doors and windows to prevent dust from entering

