UAE weather: Hot during the day with chance of rain over some areas

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea
It will be hot across the UAE during the daytime on Sunday.
The National Centre of Meteorology also predicts partly cloudy skies; clouds appearing eastward by afternoon may become convective.
There will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times during the daytime, causing blowing dust.
ALSO READ:
Waters will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea
The NCM said visibility would drop due to blowing dust and sand
Temperatures will be as high as 44ºC, today
Moderate to heavy showers witnessed in Al Qudra Lake area
Authority asks residents to exercise caution
Horizontal visibility may fall as winds will blow dust and sand
Sea state will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea
Officials predict another increase in temperature