UAE weather: Hot during the day with chance of rain over some areas

Light to moderate winds during daytime to be freshening at times

By Web Desk Published: Sun 24 Jul 2022, 6:25 AM

It will be hot across the UAE during the daytime on Sunday.

The National Centre of Meteorology also predicts partly cloudy skies; clouds appearing eastward by afternoon may become convective.

There will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times during the daytime, causing blowing dust.

Waters will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.