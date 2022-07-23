UAE residents report tremors after 5.3-magnitude earthquake hits Iran

Quake occurred at a depth of 10km, according to NCM

UAE residents reported tremors on Saturday evening, with some saying they felt it for up to 30 seconds.

The National Centre of Meteorology has confirmed the tremors were triggered by a 5.3-magnitude earthquake in southern Iran.

Residents from Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman took to social media to share their experiences of the same.

An NCM official told Khaleej Times in an interview that UAE residents should not worry about earthquakes because buildings in the country apply global seismic codes.

“The UAE applies seismic design code for buildings as part of disaster risk reduction policy against natural hazards. All the buildings in the country apply these design codes which is one of the requirement for getting the building permissions. Hence, we should not worry about these earthquakes,” he said.

He added that people in the northern part of the country such as Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah are used to feeling tremors since they are close to the south of Iran, which is the centre of most of the country's quakes.

“In Abu Dhabi, people feel tremors once in a year or two and its intensity is also very low,” he said.