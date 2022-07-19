UAE weather: Hot day ahead, temperature rises to 46ºC

Temperature will reach a high of 40ºC in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai
The day will be hot and fair to partly cloudy in general with a chance of formation of convective clouds, the National Meteorological Centre says.
There may be rainfall eastward and southward, due to the formation of convective clouds, the authority adds.
Humidity levels in coastal areas and islands may go up to 80 per cent.
Temperatures will go as high as 44ºC in Abu Dhabi and 43ºC in Dubai. However, mercury in Al Ruwais will hit 46ºC.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times causing blowing dust.
Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate becoming rough by night in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.
Heavy rains lashed parts of Fujairah last night
Temperature is likely to fall during the day
Blowing dust and sand will reduce horizontal visibility over exposed areas
Motorists have been asked to exercise caution while driving
Winds may cause blowing dust