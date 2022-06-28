UAE weather: Hot and dusty forecast, temperatures to hit 48ºC

Chance of some convective clouds formation by afternoon

File

By Web Desk Published: Tue 28 Jun 2022, 6:34 AM Last updated: Tue 28 Jun 2022, 6:40 AM

The weather in the UAE on Tuesday will be dusty to partly cloudy at times during the day, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

Expect increased humidity over some coastal areas with a chance of fog or mist formation by morning. According to the country's weather department, there's a chance of some convective clouds forming by afternoon.

Light to moderate wind, fresh at times, causing blowing and suspended dust may reduce horizontal visibility.

In Abu Dhabi, the temperature will reach a high of 40ºC, and Dubai's temperature will likely touch 41ºC.

Southern areas of Gasyoura will see the mercury rise to 48ºC.

The sea will be rough Westward becoming moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Yesterday's highest temperature recorded in the country was 48°C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 14:30 UAE Local Time. Light rainfall was recorded over Al Ain city on Monday evening.