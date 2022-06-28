UAE weather: Hot and dusty forecast, temperatures to hit 48ºC

Conditions will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea
Weather1 week ago
The weather in the UAE on Tuesday will be dusty to partly cloudy at times during the day, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).
Expect increased humidity over some coastal areas with a chance of fog or mist formation by morning. According to the country's weather department, there's a chance of some convective clouds forming by afternoon.
Light to moderate wind, fresh at times, causing blowing and suspended dust may reduce horizontal visibility.
In Abu Dhabi, the temperature will reach a high of 40ºC, and Dubai's temperature will likely touch 41ºC.
Southern areas of Gasyoura will see the mercury rise to 48ºC.
The sea will be rough Westward becoming moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
Yesterday's highest temperature recorded in the country was 48°C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 14:30 UAE Local Time. Light rainfall was recorded over Al Ain city on Monday evening.
Conditions will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea
Weather1 week ago
It will be humid by night and Monday morning
Weather1 week ago
NCM implied the rainfall was due to cloud seeding efforts
Weather1 week ago
It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal areas
Weather1 week ago
It will be relatively humid
Weather1 week ago
Deep learning algorithm to learn from thousands of examples drawn from historical data
Weather1 week ago
Fair skies to prevail, some clouds by afternoon
Weather1 week ago
Humidity to increase by night, Thursday morning
Weather1 week ago