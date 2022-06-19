UAE weather: Fog alert issued, temperature to touch 50ºC today

It will be humid by night and Monday morning

By Web Desk Published: Sun 19 Jun 2022, 6:31 AM

The day will be hot in general and dusty at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

There is a chance of fog formation in Al Mirfa. This will cause visibility to drop. It may fall even further over some coastal areas, especially westward, from 3am to 8am.

Temperatures will be as high as 50ºC in Al Quaa. Mercury in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will reach 44ºC.

Some clouds will appear over eastern areas, they may be convective by afternoon. It will be humid by night and Monday morning over some coastal areas.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times causing blowing and suspended dust. This may reduce horizontal visibility.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.