UAE weather: Fog alert issued, low clouds to appear

It will be humid by night and Monday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some internal areas

By Web Desk Published: Sun 20 Nov 2022, 6:33 AM

The day will be fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Low clouds will appear over some Northern and Eastern areas with a probability of some convective clouds formation it might be rainy.

A fog alert has been issued, the NCM has said: "Fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some internal eastern areas from 4.40am to 9am".

Temperatures in the country could be as high as 32ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 32ºC in Abu Dhabi and 31ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 24ºC in Abu Dhabi and 23ºC in Dubai and 14ºC in internal areas.

Humidity levels will range from 35 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Light to moderate Southeasterly becoming Northeasterly winds will blow, freshening gradually, causing blowing dust.

Conditions at sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman sea.

