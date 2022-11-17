UAE's Moon mission announces new launch date

The 10-day official countdown for the country’s first ever journey to the moon begins today

File photo

by Nandini Sircar Published: Thu 17 Nov 2022, 7:46 AM Last updated: Thu 17 Nov 2022, 7:57 AM

The UAE's mission to the Moon will launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida on Monday, November 28 now.

The new launch date was announced during a Mission 1 pre-launch press conference from Japan on Thursday, citing impacts of Hurricane Nicole that struck Florida.

The launch time has been set at 5:46pm Japan time, which is 12.46pm UAE time. Japan-based ispace inc, will land the UAE's Rashid Rover on the lunar surface.

Takeshi Hakamada, Founder and CEO of ispace inc. said, “After repeated discussion with Space X and confirming the status from the launch site in Florida…we have been impacted by the hurricane, but I am very pleased to be able to announce the date of the launch.”

Countdown begins

Meanwhile, a team from the UAE’s Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre (MBRSC) has already reached Florida for the launch of the nascent Emirati Mission to Moon, and an official countdown has begun today.

Salem Al Marri, Director General of Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre (MBRSC) earlier took to Twitter to announce that he and his team have arrived in Florida this week for the lift-off of the first Lunar Mission.

AlMarri took to Twitter to announce, “In Florida this week with our team, we are preparing for the launch of the 1st Emirati mission to the Moon…we are preparing with Nasa for Sultan Al Neyadi’s launch next year.”

More to follow.