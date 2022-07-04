UAE weather: Fair, partly cloudy forecast for Monday

By Web Desk Published: Mon 4 Jul 2022, 6:40 AM

The day will be fair and partly cloudy in general.

It will be humid by night and tomorrow morning.

Temperatures will reach 38ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

There is a possibility of the formation of some convective clouds which might be associated with rain today evening.

Light to moderate northwesterly winds will blow, freshening at times during the day, with a speed of 10-25 reaching 35 km/hr.

Conditions will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.