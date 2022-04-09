UAE weather: Expect hotter temperature, fair skies

Light to moderate winds to cause blowing dust

By Web Team Published: Sat 9 Apr 2022, 6:31 AM

UAE residents can expect a rise in temperature on Saturday.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the mercury could touch 43 degrees Celsius in some internal areas.

Skies will be fair during the day, becoming partly cloudy in general, especially over the coastal and western areas by night.

ALSO READ:

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, may cause blowing dust during the daytime, especially eastward and northward.

Waters will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.