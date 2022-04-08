Ramadan in UAE: Timings for drive-thru Covid PCR testing service extended during holy month

Govt says it would relax the policy slightly to allow parents to accompany children if they were also infected
coronavirus2 days ago
Sharjah Airport has announced that it has extended timings of its Covid-19 PCR testing drive-through service for the holy month.
Samples will now be collected from 7AM to 1AM, seven days a week.
Residents can avail three kinds of services - Rapid testing, Fast testing and Normal testing. These will cost Dh60, Dh150 and Dh85 respectively.
The drive-through service is associated with the Sharjah Airport Medical Centre.
