UAE weather: Expect foggy morning, fair skies

The mercury will hit 29°C in Dubai
Weather1 week ago
Residents can look forward to fair weather after a foggy morning on Thursday.
The National Center of Meteorology issued a fog alert for most of the country, warning that visibility had dropped below 1000 metres in large areas. Most coastal areas were placed under yellow alert,
Skies will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times over some areas during the daytime.
It will also be humid by night and Friday morning, with light to moderate winds.
