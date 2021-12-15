UAE weather: Cool and cloudy forecast for Wednesday

It will get humid by night.

Wam file

By Web Desk Published: Wed 15 Dec 2021, 6:33 AM

The weather in UAE will be cloudy and cool on Wednesday with humidity at night, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is partly cloudy in general, getting humid by night and Thursday morning over some internal areas with probability of mist formation.

Light to moderate wind, freshening at times.

The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.