UAE weather: Cool and cloudy forecast for Wednesday

The lowest temperature will be 14 degrees Celsius
Weather1 week ago
The weather in UAE will be cloudy and cool on Wednesday with humidity at night, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is partly cloudy in general, getting humid by night and Thursday morning over some internal areas with probability of mist formation.
Light to moderate wind, freshening at times.
The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
The weather will be stable and mild in general.
Weather1 week ago
Heavy rains hit UAE this week.
Weather2 weeks ago
Parts of the country have been recording heavy showers over the last three days
Weather2 weeks ago
Motorists in Khor Fakkan are being wowed by gorgeous roadside falls
Weather2 weeks ago
The NCM reported heavy rains over Fujairah’s Wadi Al Fay, Ghub and Masafi-Dibba Road
Weather2 weeks ago
Rough seas alert until Tuesday morning.
Weather2 weeks ago
Skies will be cloudy, with a continued decrease in temperatures
Weather2 weeks ago