UAE weather: Cloudy skies with chance of rainfall, temperatures to decrease

Humidity levels will range from 20 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai
The weather in the UAE will be partly cloudy in general to cloudy at times.
There will be some convective clouds with a chance of rainfall especially eastward and northward.
Temperatures are set to decrease. Abu Dhabi and Dubai will see highs of 29°C and 30°C, and lows of 23°C and 22°C respectively.
It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some internal areas. Light to moderate winds will blow. The sea will be rough at first towards the west, and then turn moderate gradually by the afternoon in the Arabian Gulf. It will be slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.
