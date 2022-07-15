UAE weather: Chances of rain over the weekend

Sea state will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea

File

By WAM Published: Fri 15 Jul 2022, 12:12 AM

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued the weather report for the period from Friday, July 15, 2022, to Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

The report said as a result of the movement of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) northward with an upper and surface low-pressure trough; it is extending from the east, as the feeding of moist air mass towards the country, carrying different cloud formations combined with rainy convective clouds might be interspersed with lightning and thunder activity at times.

Expected weather from Friday to Sunday

Chance of rains due to convective clouds forming Eastward and then extending over some internal and southern areas.

Monday and Tuesday

The surface and upper depressions deepening over the country, becoming partly cloudy to cloudy with a chance of rainfall of different intensities over scattered areas of the country at intervals with a significant drop in temperatures.

Wind

Moderate Southeasterly to northeasterly winds, fresh to strong winds at times, causing blowing dust and sand, leading to poor horizontal visibility.

Sea

From Friday to Sunday sea state will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea. On Monday and Tuesday, the sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough to very rough at times in Oman Sea.