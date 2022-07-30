UAE weather: Chance of rain, fair to partly cloudy day

The National Centre of Meteorology has asked residents to remain cautious
The day will be fair to partly cloudy in general, with a gradual decrease in temperatures.
There may be formation of convective clouds eastward and in some western areas, the National Meteorological Centre says. These clouds may bring rain.
Temperatures will go as high as 43ºC in Abu Dhabi and 40ºC in Dubai, whereas, mercury in Fujairah will be as low as 27ºC and as high as 32ºC.
Light to moderate winds will blow, fresh to strong at times, causing blowing dust.
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
ALSO READ:
The National Centre of Meteorology has asked residents to remain cautious
Dramatic new videos show raging waters in parts of Ras Al Khaimah
Operation Loyal Hands will support civil authorities in the emirate
NCM predicts gradual increase in temperature
Ministry of Interior, civil defense respond to emergency due to prevailing weather conditions
All affected families to be moved to temporary shelters
Committee to start taking all necessary measures to protect property and lives
Residents have been warned to expect slow service