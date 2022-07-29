Watch: Floods leave cars overturned, UAE roads swamped in 2 feet of water

Clean-up is in full swing in the aftermath of heavy rains that damaged city infrastructure

The UAE witnessed two days of adverse weather conditions, including record-breaking rainfall. In Northern and Eastern emirates of the country, incessant rains wreaked havoc on infrastructure, leaving residents stranded.

Fujairah has been one of the most impacted, after receiving the highest amount of rainfall the country has seen in 27 years.

The aftermath of the floods has seen substantial damage to city infrastructure. As weather conditions start to ease, Khaleej Times journalists on the ground report that authorities are continuing to work around the clock to rescue stranded residents and restore normalcy in the emirate.

In the video below, recovery companies can be seen working to clear vehicles that had been swept away by the flood. Scores of them were seen overturned in parts of the emirate after flood waters abated.

Continuous rain has caused several streets of Fujairah to flood, and authorities are now carrying out multiple recovery operations. Rainwater from waterlogged roads is being pumped into the sewage system, in the video below. Cars can be seen passing by as roads begin to clear up.

Several roads leading to the Fujairah Corniche are still logged with water. In some areas, water levels are as high as two feet from the ground.

Earlier, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, conducted an aerial inspection of the areas that were affected by heavy rains in the emirate of Fujairah.

During the tour, he stressed that efforts will continue and all resources will be allocated to deal with the current situation.

