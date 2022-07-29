Watch: UAE residents stranded in thigh-deep floods, security personnel go to their rescue

Operation Loyal Hands will support civil authorities in the emirate
Heavy rains and extreme weather conditions battered the UAE over the last couple of days. Emergency services across the country came to the rescue of stranded residents amid the record-breaking rains.
The Ministry of Interior has posted a video showcasing the bravery of emergency personnel, wading through waters to rescue residents and tourists.
In the video, on-field personnel can be seen using rope to wade through water and guide people through the rough rain-floods.
They are also seen coordinating with other personnel, guiding traffic and driving rescue vehicles to multiple locations.
Emergency teams from Dubai Police have been helping conduct rescue operations in Fujairah after His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, directed the Ministry of Interior to deploy rescue teams from all nearby emirates to support the emirate and other eastern regions of the country.
ALSO READ:
Operation Loyal Hands will support civil authorities in the emirate
NCM predicts gradual increase in temperature
Ministry of Interior, civil defense respond to emergency due to prevailing weather conditions
All affected families to be moved to temporary shelters
Committee to start taking all necessary measures to protect property and lives
Residents have been warned to expect slow service
Heavy rains have lashed the country’s east since morning
Police posted a notice on Twitter announcing the temporary closure