Watch: UAE residents stranded in thigh-deep floods, security personnel go to their rescue

On-field security teams are seen coordinating with the force, guiding traffic and driving rescue vehicles to multiple locations

Photo: Screengrab

By Web Desk Published: Fri 29 Jul 2022, 7:11 AM Last updated: Fri 29 Jul 2022, 8:30 AM

Heavy rains and extreme weather conditions battered the UAE over the last couple of days. Emergency services across the country came to the rescue of stranded residents amid the record-breaking rains.

The Ministry of Interior has posted a video showcasing the bravery of emergency personnel, wading through waters to rescue residents and tourists.

In the video, on-field personnel can be seen using rope to wade through water and guide people through the rough rain-floods.

They are also seen coordinating with other personnel, guiding traffic and driving rescue vehicles to multiple locations.

Emergency teams from Dubai Police have been helping conduct rescue operations in Fujairah after His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, directed the Ministry of Interior to deploy rescue teams from all nearby emirates to support the emirate and other eastern regions of the country.

