Floods in UAE: Fujairah hotels warned against hiking prices amid rising demand from affected residents

Fri 29 Jul 2022

Hotels in Fujairah have been warned against hiking room rates in the Emirate after the UAE’s east coast was hammered by torrential rain and strong winds over the past few days.

On Thursday, the Fujairah Tourism and Antiquities Authority distributed a circular to hotel establishments, instructing them not to take advantage of the situation by hiking prices. Hotels across Fujairah received a surge in room demand from residents affected by the floods.

According to the circular, a copy of which Khaleej Times has seen, the tourism department issued the notice after it received complaints from residents who said room rates were being hiked in an ‘exaggerated and exploitative manner'.

It said, “The current conditions the Emirate is going through has led to an increase in demand for hotel rooms. We ask all hotels in the Emirate to consider the situation and avoid raising prices. We request hotels to act in solidarity with those affected and living in hotels due to rain and damaged roads.”

The circular called on hotel establishments to avoid raising prices. Moreover, the department would take complaints against such hotels seriously, and the tourism board would take necessary ‘actions’ against them. A few hotels in Fujairah confirmed receiving the notice from the Tourism and Antiquities department.

A summer deluge across Fujairah, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah had led to waterlogged roads and road closures and forced people to leave homes damaged by widespread flooding.

The National Centre of Meteorology has said this is the wettest July in the UAE since 1978. The most rain was recorded at a rain gauge in Fujairah Port, where 234.9 millimetres was recorded between 10.30 pm on July 25 and 9.18 am on Thursday, July 28. The UAE military joined rescue operations in Fujairah after heavy rains flooded the Emirate on Wednesday.

According to online travel agency and price aggregator Booking.com, daily rents of hotels near the city center start at Dh 100 and go up to Dh 500, depending on the hotel. Luxury resorts near Fujairah beach are priced at Dh 500 and above.