UAE rain alert: Abu Dhabi Police issue traffic advisory

Videos show torrential downpours, thunder in certain areas
Abu Dhabi Police have issued a traffic advisory as the UAE weather agency has predicted rains to hit parts the country over four days.
The have explained mandatory procedures to be followed by motorists during rains to ensure the safety of themselves and other commuters.
In a safety campaign shared on it social media channels, the police called on motorists to be extremely cautious on the roads during rainy weather.
Some road safety rules to follow:
Abu Dhabi is expected to experience fluctuating weather from Sunday, August 14 to Thursday, August 18, with mild to heavy rains and a significant temperature drop.
“When it rains, remain vigilant and stay away from rain streams, valleys and rainwater pools,” said a statement by the authorities.
Conditions at sea will be slight in general