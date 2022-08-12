UAE rain alert: Abu Dhabi Police issue traffic advisory

Motorists warned not to drive through water-logged areas

By Web Desk Published: Fri 12 Aug 2022, 7:04 PM

Abu Dhabi Police have issued a traffic advisory as the UAE weather agency has predicted rains to hit parts the country over four days.

The have explained mandatory procedures to be followed by motorists during rains to ensure the safety of themselves and other commuters.

In a safety campaign shared on it social media channels, the police called on motorists to be extremely cautious on the roads during rainy weather.

Some road safety rules to follow:

Check the condition of wind shield wipers and tyres before heading out Use headlights, even during the day, for improved visibility and to alert motorists ahead of you Increase the distance between your vehicle and the car ahead of you Follow speed and direction signboards on roads Do not drive through water-logged areas Avoid distractions while driving like using mobiles or taking photos/videos

Abu Dhabi is expected to experience fluctuating weather from Sunday, August 14 to Thursday, August 18, with mild to heavy rains and a significant temperature drop.

“When it rains, remain vigilant and stay away from rain streams, valleys and rainwater pools,” said a statement by the authorities.

