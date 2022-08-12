UAE weather: Abu Dhabi to experience rains for 4 days from August 14

Authorities stress importance of taking precautionary measures in affected areas

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 12 Aug 2022, 5:58 PM Last updated: Fri 12 Aug 2022, 6:12 PM

UAE capital city Abu Dhabi is expected to experience fluctuating weather from Sunday, August 14 to Thursday, August 18, as cumulus clouds form with mild to heavy rains and a significant temperature drop.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office has advised the public to drive with caution and adhere to safety guidelines and speed limits. “When it rains, remain vigilant and stay away from rain streams, valleys and rainwater pools,” said the statement.

The statement added, “During sea turbulence and high tides, avoid going to the beach and keep following weather forecasts via official channels only.”

On Friday, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) said it organised an emergency meeting with various departments to discuss its readiness to deal with the upcoming weather situation.

Officials in the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Interior and Police Command, National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) and the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure attended the meeting, the NCEMA said in a press release.

“The meeting comes as part of a series of follow-up and coordination meetings between the concerned authorities to confirm the state’s readiness and readiness to face the weather situation and limit its repercussions,” said the statement.

During the meeting, the NCM reported the latest developments in the weather situation and its impact on the country. The centre said there would be an extension of air depression accompanied by rains of different intensities in the Eastern and Southern regions by the end of this week.

The Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure reviewed the measures adopted to mitigate the repercussions of the weather situation in the areas that may be affected, as indicated by the National Center of Meteorology report.

ALSO READ:

During the meeting, the authorities stressed the importance of taking precautionary and preventive measures in the affected areas, reducing and mitigating the repercussions of the weather situation, and ensuring the continuity of the work of vital authorities.

All local and national teams are highly prepared to ensure an effective and proper response to any risks that may arise due to the rains, said NCEMA.

All authorities have called on the public to follow all procedures and instructions issued by official bodies. They have warned the public not to circulate and spread rumours to avoid legal accountability.