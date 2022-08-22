UAE: Police issue 6,100 warnings for unstable weather conditions over six months

The alert messages call for "vigilance and caution" among road users

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 22 Aug 2022, 6:58 PM

Abu Dhabi Police have sent out 6,100 daily “urgent alert“ messages on social media warning motorists about poor weather and other road conditions during the first six months of 2022.

The messages circulated through the force’s various social media platforms and smart applications to alert drivers about unstable weather conditions such as rain, fog and dust, as well as accidents and traffic congestion, so that they can drive carefully to avoid accidents.

The alert messages call for "vigilance and caution" among road users, through a prepared team that work around the clock with the aim of enhancing road safety.

Abu Dhabi Police’s online survey conducted earlier this year showed that 92 per cent of road users confirmed they benefited from the "urgent alert" messages launched by the force through its smart application and social networking sites. The alert messages function as a proactive measure to notify drivers of emergency conditions and traffic situations on various roads, including highways across the emirate.

Officers said the messages circulated through social media and the Abu Dhabi police smart app aim to alert drivers on highways and other roads to be cautious in cases of fog, unstable weather and accidents that might cause traffic jams.

