UAE: Expect fair weather, humid nights

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times

By Web Desk Published: Sun 21 Nov 2021, 6:37 AM

Residents can expect fair to partly cloudy weather in general.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, it will be humid by night and Monday morning over some internal and coastal areas.

There will also be light to moderate winds, freshening at times.

Seas will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.