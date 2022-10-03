UAE's 5-year Green Visa: How much it costs and who can apply

UAE launches 'advanced services system' for Emirati passports, 5-year, jobseeker visas and entry permits
Updated system to attract skilled workers, experienced people, creators, and specialists to the Emirates
Of the sweeping changes made to the UAE visa system, the one which received the most enquiries were the Green Visa. The new Advanced Visa System came into effect today and typing centre agents have confirmed that eligible residents can now apply for the Green Visa. They also told Khaleej Times how much it costs.
Skilled workers, self-employed individuals and investors can apply for the Green Visa, allowing them to sponsor themselves and their families for 5 years as opposed to the existing 2-year visa system.
“The cost of a Green Visa is Dh2280,” said Aliyyu Shahul Hameed, from Pan Gulf document clearing services. “The ID card will cost another Dh575 and the medical fees will be Dh320 for normal services. These are the processing fees for one individual. The actual cost for the entire process will vary depending on the number of dependents on the sponsorship of the visa holder and the holding charges of their visas.”
The Green Visa has been one of the most attractive features of the new visa reforms with many typing agents reporting high demand for it. “I have had many people enquiring about the Green Visa,” said Abdul Gafoor, general manager of Al Mas Businessmen Service. “Most of them are people who have been living in the UAE for a long time but are not eligible for the Golden Visa.”
The Advanced Visa System is expected to attract more talented and skilled individuals to the country.
Three categories of people can apply for the Green Visa - skilled workers, self-employed individuals/ freelancers and investors. The requirements for the categories are as below:
Green residence for skilled workers
Skilled workers must provide the following documents:
Green residence for Self-employed individuals
Those wishing to obtain a green visa must provide the following:
Green residence for investor or partner
An investor or partner wishing to apply for the green residency must submit the following documents:
