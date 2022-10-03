New UAE visa system: From Golden to Green residencies and updated entry permits; 5 things you need to know

Your ultimate guide to the visa reforms and rules that are now in force

Waheed Abbas by Sahim Salim Published: Mon 3 Oct 2022, 1:24 PM Last updated: Mon 3 Oct 2022, 1:31 PM

The UAE’s largest entry and residency visa reforms have come into effect from today, October 3. The reforms cover all aspects of residency, including an expanded Golden Visa scheme; a new five-year Green residency; a multiple-entry five-year tourist visa; and job hunting entry permits.

The Advanced Visa System aims to attract the best of minds from around the world, including investors, entrepreneurs, scientists, specialists, high-achieving students and graduates, humanitarian pioneers, frontline workers and skilled workers. It also streamlines procedures for business owners, residents, visitors, and job-seekers.

Over the past two months, Khaleej Times has covered all the different aspects of the Advanced Visa System. Here is all you need to know:

1. Golden Visa scheme:

Several benefits have been added to the long-term residency scheme. These include visa remaining valid despite its holder staying outside the UAE for more than six months; the ability to sponsor children regardless of their age; and no cap on the number of domestic labourers they can sponsor.

Additionally, more categories of residents can get the coveted visa.

Details here.

2. Visit visas/entry permits:

The new system will offer visitors a variety of entry permits for different purposes – without requiring a host or sponsor for the first time. These include a job exploration entry visa, a business one and an entry permit to visit relatives or friends.

Read more about the scheme here.

3. Family sponsorship rules eased

For all residence types, the age of sons who may be sponsored has been raised to 25 years (previously 18 years), with no age limit for unmarried daughters. Green Residency holders can even sponsor their first-degree relatives.

Learn more about the new sponsorship rules here.

4. Green Visas

The new self-sponsored five-year residency scheme offers multiple benefits. It’s for skilled professionals, freelancers and investors or partners.

Full list of eligible residents here.

5. Five-year multi-entry tourist visa

This new visit visa track does not require a sponsor. Holders can stay in the UAE up to 90 continuous days, and it may be extended for a similar period. The entire period of stay should not exceed 180 days in a year.

This visa requires proof of having a bank balance of $4,000 or its equivalent in foreign currencies during six months prior to submitting the application.

It’s among the most popular visa tracks, with residents telling Khaleej Times how they use it to ease the travel and entry procedures of their parents.

Full details here.

