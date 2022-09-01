UAE tourist visa: 5 steps to get multi-entry permit for Dh100 for 'Hayya card holders'

The new system offers visitors a variety of permits without requiring a host or sponsor
It takes just five steps for football fans to get a multiple-entry tourist visa to UAE. The visa will be issued to holders of the 'Hayya' card - a personalised document required by people to attend any of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 matches from November 20 to December 18.
With the visa, world cup fans can enter the emirates multiple times over a period of 90 days. The visa fee has been reduced to a one-time charge of Dh100. It can be extended for another 90 days, with regular fees applied.
Here is how you can get the visa from November 1:
>> Go to the website of Federal Authority For Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP)
>> Click on ‘Smart Channels’
>> Choose ‘Public Services’ from the main menu
>> Select ‘Hayya Card Holders Visa’
>> Fill the application form and pay the fees.
Citizens of visa-exempt countries are excluded from the above procedures, “as they can enter and stay in the UAE according to the current procedures”.
The “integrated programme” comes within the UAE’s initiatives aiming to support Qatar in hosting the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.
