Global pop band Now United gets UAE Golden Visa

The group features 18 members from 18 different countries

Photo: Supplied

by Staff Reporter Published: Mon 8 Nov 2021, 6:16 PM Last updated: Mon 8 Nov 2021, 6:19 PM

Now United will soon be striking a chord for global harmony from their new base in Abu Dhabi after 13 members of the international pop group were granted UAE Golden Visas.

Members of Now United, an international pop group, have received the coveted UAE Golden Visa in Abu Dhabi.

The group features 18 members from 18 different countries, and 13 members were granted 10-year residence visas.

The visas were awarded by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT – Abu Dhabi), with facilitation by the Abu Dhabi Residents Office (ADRO) and twofour54 Abu Dhabi.

Now United have become an international sensation for their upbeat music and high-energy dance routines. The group’s members were delighted to receive the visas, which means they can use Abu Dhabi as a long-term base to focus on developing their act for international fans.

ALSO READ:

With an ever-increasing fan following, the group is excited to be part of Abu Dhabi’s emerging global creative hub and aims to make use of the world-class facilities, infrastructure, and the safe, inspiring work environment.

With ADRO’s support, the group will focus on achieving its true potential, benefitting from the Abu Dhabi experience to comfortably settle into their long-term homes.