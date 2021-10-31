UAE: Health insurance guidelines announced for Golden Visa holders

Aims to make applications for long term visa more accessible from both inside and outside the emirates

Photo: File

The Department of Health–Abu Dhabi (DoH) has announced an update for the health insurance requirements for the Golden Visa applicants.

The move aims to make the application process easier for all those applying from inside and outside of the country and facilitate a smooth transition for them to live and settle in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Required guidelines related to health insurance

The guidelines related to health insurance and issuing of Golden Visa were separated into two main categories, the first category dedicated for employees working in Abu Dhabi, whom their employers must continue to bear the costs for their health insurance in accordance with the provision of the Health Insurance Law No. 23/2005, and its amendments and executive regulations.

The second category includes self-employed residents who will be required to apply for health insurance for themselves and their family members while ensuring the validity of the health insurance throughout the duration of the period that they reside in the UAE.

In the case of not having health insurance, individuals must provide a consent forum to attain one or they will be fully in charge of covering all costs related to their healthcare, if needed.

The updated Golden Visa requirements make the application process simpler and more accessible to the public.

H.E. Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al kaabi Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said, “Following the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership, we continue to work alongside with the Abu Dhabi Residents Office to activate the Golden Visa Programme and update the Golden Visa application process to make it more accessible for the public. This will help us attract and welcome the world’s most gifted and qualified indiviuals, while ensuring to provide them with easy access to healthcare services during their stay in the UAE.”

DoH and Abu Dhabi Residents Office (ADRO) held a virtual ceremony to recognise and award 500 doctors who were granted the Golden Visa in recogniation of their efforts and dedication to the healthcare sector and the well-being of the community.

Sameh Al Qubaisi, Executive Director of the Executive Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) said, "We are committed to provide all the facilities and benefits that Abu Dhabi offers to ensure a high quality life for all residents in the emirate. This is the responsibility of all relevant authorities, and most importantly, the Abu Dhabi Residents Office (ADRO).”

The Executive Director added, "We continue to support Abu Dhabi’s growth in the international arena as a business hub, tourism destination and as a safe place for living. This is in line with our vision of a future that is based on attracting talent and innovation to the emirate.

"Along with its 2.2 million residents belonging to more than 200 nationalities, a large number of people are looking to move and settle in Abu Dhabi every year. We are committed to strengthening our role in providing the largest possible support in improving the quality of life in Abu Dhabi and its position worldwide."

The Golden Visa was launched by the UAE Government and is available for different categories such as international investors and talent from around the world.

Individuals are applicable for five or ten years visas depending on their category.

Golden Visas enable successful applicants to live, work and study in Abu Dhabi without the need for a sponsor.

Eligible Golden Visa candidates include professionals in the fields of science and knowledge; such as doctors, specialists, scientists, inventors, creative and sporting talent; as well as business, start-up and real estate investors.

The UAE’s aim in issuing the Golden Visa is to attract talent to invest in Abu Dhabi's long-term development and add value to the emirate's economy.

It has been launched to safeguard Abu Dhabi’s future, while empowering global talents with the opportunity to build fulfilling and lasting careers in the country.