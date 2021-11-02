Expo 2020 Dubai: Bollywood director Farah Khan gets UAE Golden Visa

The Bollywood celebrity took to social media to express her happiness and gratitude

By Web Desk Published: Tue 2 Nov 2021, 12:07 PM Last updated: Tue 2 Nov 2021, 12:23 PM

Indian film director and choreographer Farah Khan is the latest Bollywood celebrity to receive the UAE Golden Visa.

Farah was presented the long-term residence visa at the Expo 2020 site.

Several actors including Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Sanjay Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor have been recipient of the Golden Visa.

From Mammootty to Mohanlal, some big names in South Indian cinema have also been honoured with the visa and can now call the UAE their second home.

Farah took to social media to express her happiness and gratitude.

She wrote on Instagram, “However much we deny it, it always feels good to be appreciated. I'm so honored to receive the Golden Visa in @uaeatexpo at @expo2020dubai. For my contribution to #indiancinema, for my achievements in films n especially for the connect #happynewyear has with Dubai. Thanks to Dubai Film and TV Comission 4 supporting the creative people @filmdubai @aljanahi.”

Farah’s 'Happy New Year 2014' (HNY) was shot extensively in Dubai and is one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films.

Farah shifts her role quite efficiently from being a film director, film producer, actress, dancer to choreographer and works predominantly in Hindi films.

She has strings of successful movies under her belt like 'Main Hoon Na', 'Om Shanti Om', and 'Happy New Year'.

Farah has choreographed dance routines for more than a hundred songs in over 80 films, winning six Filmfare Awards for Best Choreography and the National Film Award for Best Choreography.

ALSO READ:

The UAE government had in 2019 implemented a new system for long-term residence visas, enabling foreigners to live, work and study in the UAE without the need of a national sponsor.

These Golden Visas are issued for 5 or 10 years and will be renewed automatically.