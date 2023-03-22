Why is Pakistan prone to earthquakes?

Here are some of the worst quakes to hit the country in modern times
ALSO READ:
Category
Sort By
Here are some of the worst quakes to hit the country in modern times
Pakistanis who were shopping at a mall when the quake struck describe being scared and shocked by the size and length of the tremor
The date palm and its fruit are both an integral part of the Islamic culture. Muslims attach tremendous importance to the date palm and its fruit because both are mentioned in the Holy Quran and Islamic history
Looking for a quick holiday? Here are five destinations that offer unique travel experiences and are easy to reach by air
Sharjah has been included in Time Magazine's World's Greatest Places of 2023. Here's a glimpse of how it has led the way towards cultural heritage, arts and crafts to become the cultural hub of the UAE
This initiative is launched every year to secure food aid for vulnerable communities in 50 countries
Former US President Donald Trump says he expects to be "arrested" on Tuesday over hush money allegedly paid to a porn star before the 2016 election, calling on his supporters to protest
The iconic helipad, just 27m in diameter, witnessed its first plane take-off and landing
The UAE is set to introduce a flexible work permit that will allow people of all skills to take up freelance jobs. This new permit enables freelancers to work within the country or from any part of the world.
KT explains everything residents should understand about the certificate and online portal
The city of Dubai has become his home, and he has decided that it is the place he wishes to build the building of his dreams.
Khaleej Times interviews Saeed bin Suroor, 9 Times World Cup Winner and Godolphine's longest-serving trainer.
He broke a rib cartilage during 'Project K' shoot in India
Ali Hussain Sajwani talks about his personal journey at DAMAC, plans for further global expansion, and why their properties sell out on the day of launch