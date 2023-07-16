UAE

Walkout shakes up Oppenheimer's UK premiere as cast takes a stand

On Thursday, during the London premiere of "Oppenheimer," the star-studded cast left early due to a major strike organized by the Hollywood actors' union, marking their first significant strike in over 40 years. Here is all you need to know

by

Ehaab Qadeer

Published: Sun 16 Jul 2023, 3:39 PM

Ehaab Qadeer

