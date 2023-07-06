Meta launches text-based rival Threads to challenge Twitter

A new decree issued by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum introduced a range of new traffic laws. Stricter penalties will be enforced with fines of up to 100,000 AED announced
Meta's Threads is a text-based social media rival to Twitter. Delayed in Europe, readily available in the UAE. Users can post threads, reply, and follow profiles, leveraging Instagram integration. A well-moderated alternative to Twitter
Experience the journey from exquisite Arabica beans to the perfect cup of coffee. With meticulous bean selection, expert roasting, and masterful blending, this Emirati Coffee Roastery crafts exceptional flavors
Dubai's flagship airline will recruit new staff as it expands its network for their new fleet of Airbus A350s and Boeing 777-X
Jackie Miller James had remained in a medically-induced coma since May after suffering an aneurysm
The UAE-based Youtube sensation talks exclusively to Khaleej Times about navigating fake followers, chasing algorithms, fighting trolls and dealing with the dark side of social media
With its distinctive toppings, this type of pizza became a popular dish in western Sicily by the mid-19th century
Experts said Titan's implosion would have happened incredibly quickly and it would be over for the five crew members before they would even realise that there was a problem
Sara Hamdan on why her debut novel is a win for both Dubai and Arab women
EveR 6, the five-foot-ten-inch-tall South Korean-made robot, makes its debut as an orchestra conductor and guides more than 60 musicians of the National Orchestra of Korea who are playing traditional Korean instruments
The French capital has been rocked by riots after the death of 17-year-old Nahel during a routine traffic stop
Comparatively, the Titanic was 882 feet long and could hold 3,320 people
Shobhika Kalra, an accomplished student and enthusiastic participant in various activities, faced an unforeseen challenge at 13. Her parents sought medical advice for her increasing stumbling and falling, only to receive unexpected news
Made of a sponge cake soaked in a milk syrup, topped with light and airy whipped cream, and finished with a rich layer of buttery caramel
Muslim pilgrims reached their camps in Mina and stayed overnight before proceeding to Mount Arafat. Today, in the blazing summer heat, hundreds of thousands of pilgrims gathered at Mount Arafat, marking the pinnacle of this annual pilgrimage with great reverence and solemnity
Sütlaç, a popular Turkish dessert, is fortunately simple to prepare in the comfort of your own home. Here are the instructions for making this delightful rice pudding, known as sütlaç, in the Turkish cuisine