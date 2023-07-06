UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Meta launches text-based rival Threads to challenge Twitter

Meta's Threads is a text-based social media rival to Twitter. Delayed in Europe, readily available in the UAE. Users can post threads, reply, and follow profiles, leveraging Instagram integration. A well-moderated alternative to Twitter

by

Ehaab Qadeer

Published: Thu 6 Jul 2023, 6:27 PM

READ MORE:

Ehaab Qadeer

Latest Videos

  • Category

  • Sort By