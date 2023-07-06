UAE

Up to Dh100,000 penalty as Dubai amends traffic law

A new decree issued by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum introduced a range of new traffic laws. Stricter penalties will be enforced with fines of up to 100,000 AED announced

Ehaab Qadeer

Published: Thu 6 Jul 2023, 6:37 PM

