Worth plays a steady hand to win FIGME season finale

A group shot of the FIGMEcompetitors at the season ending event for 2023 at Sharjah Golf & Shoting Club.- Supplied photo

Published: Tue 5 Dec 2023, 3:54 PM

One of the most enthusiastic and active golf societies in the UAE, FIGME (Filipino Golfers in the Middle East) completed their 2023 golf season with seven Major and seven Minor events including one mini catch-up in the year-long Race to Order of Merit (OOM) 2023.

Graeme Worth (4) shot a net score of 71 (gross 75) to be crowned Overall Champion while Purna Sharma topped the Best Gross category with a 77.

Playing in the FIGME season finale at Sharjah Golf and Shooting Club Worth fired a steady three over par from the Black Tees on the front nine and an even par on the Blue Tees back nine to take the honours.

Angelo Reston (13) officially cemented his title as the champion of the season-long FIGME Race to Order of Merit 2023 accumulating 1070 points. The Official Awards Ceremony will take place next month at FIGME's Season Opener with the ceremonial Order of Merit Jacket to be handed over by the 2022 Champion, Joey Halago.

In the runners-up spot in close contention for the 2023 Order of Merit was Dan Coad, who finished with 1010 points. Coad had previously won FIGME's 2020 OOM Championship.

FIGME Golf Society Officers headed by Chairman Ramon Navea expressed their gratitude to all the patrons & FIGME members' tremendous support in 2023 - Randy Lanza, Rufino Canlas, Joey Halago, Angel Reston, Ken Cornelia, Greg Gonzales and Joseph Mogallos completing the FIGME Team.

The tournament was supported by Romania Baka, Bonbird, RC Golf, and B&PTD.

Results

(18-holes, 7/8 Handicap Allowance).

Overall Champion: Graeme Worth (4) 71.

Best Gross: Purna Sharma 77.

Platinum Division

(11 and under).

Marc Smart (5) 74.

Derek Smart (6) 76.

Jay Martin Yapp (8) 77.

Gold Division

(Index 12 to 16).

Darwin Holt (11) 77.

Angelo Reston (13) 81.

Greg Gonzales (12) 82.

Silver Division

(Index 17 to 28).

Gershon Marais (17) 83.

Joseph Mogallos (15) 84.

Err Engracia (19) 87.

Diamond Ladies Division

(Index 0 to 32).

Rose Bell (20) 91.

Andrea Gleddie (15) 99.