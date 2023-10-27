Roaring Rani wins back to back titles at Filipino Club Championship

Golfer scored a net 76 playing off a13 handicap to top Filipino Golfers in the Middle East event

Rani Bernardo (right) FIGME Club Champion 2023 awarded his Trophy by Ramon Navea (left), representing FIGME.- Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Fri 27 Oct 2023, 12:51 AM

Rani Bernardo became a back to back champion in the recent Filipino Golfers in the Middle East (FIGME) 11th Club Championship 2023 at The Els Club, Dubai.

The format was strokeplay with 7/8 handicap index allowance with Bernando scoring a net 76 playing off his 13 handicap.

She had also captured the Best Gladiator of the 14th Clash of the Titans FIGME event held recently at Trump International Golf Club, Dubai.

Best gross score was awarded to 15 year-old Alessa Chang (7), the youngest FIGME Member with a score of 85.

The next FIGME Order of Merit event is on 16th November (Minor OOOM) and then on 2nd December for FIGME’s season finale.

Results

Overall Club Champion

Rani Bernardo (13) – Net 76

Best Gross Winner: Alessa Chang – Gross 85

Platinum Division ~ Hcp Index 0 to 10

Champion – Shawn O’Neill (9) – Net 79

1st Runner Up – Alex Jevons (5) – Net 81

2nd Runner Up Place – Marc Smart (5) – Net 82

Gold Division

Hcp Index 11 to 15

Champion – Darwin Holt (11) – Net 77

1st Runner Up – Ramon Navea (12) – Net 78

2nd Runner Up Place – Jun Sunas (11) – Net 80

Silver Division

Hcp Index 16 to 26

Champion – Mo Ramathullah (20) – Net 82

1st Runner Up – Christepher Openshaw (18) – Net 85

2nd Runner Up Place – Gershon Marais (17) – Net 87

Diamond "Ladies" Division

Hcp 0 to 33

Champion: Ethel Bruwer (21) – Net 83