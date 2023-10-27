Roaring Rani wins back to back titles at Filipino Club Championship

Players use sustainable tees made from recycled palm waste at Abu Dhabi Golf Club showpiece events
Rani Bernardo became a back to back champion in the recent Filipino Golfers in the Middle East (FIGME) 11th Club Championship 2023 at The Els Club, Dubai.
The format was strokeplay with 7/8 handicap index allowance with Bernando scoring a net 76 playing off his 13 handicap.
She had also captured the Best Gladiator of the 14th Clash of the Titans FIGME event held recently at Trump International Golf Club, Dubai.
Best gross score was awarded to 15 year-old Alessa Chang (7), the youngest FIGME Member with a score of 85.
ALSO READ
The next FIGME Order of Merit event is on 16th November (Minor OOOM) and then on 2nd December for FIGME’s season finale.
Results
Overall Club Champion
Rani Bernardo (13) – Net 76
Best Gross Winner: Alessa Chang – Gross 85
Platinum Division ~ Hcp Index 0 to 10
Champion – Shawn O’Neill (9) – Net 79
1st Runner Up – Alex Jevons (5) – Net 81
2nd Runner Up Place – Marc Smart (5) – Net 82
Gold Division
Hcp Index 11 to 15
Champion – Darwin Holt (11) – Net 77
1st Runner Up – Ramon Navea (12) – Net 78
2nd Runner Up Place – Jun Sunas (11) – Net 80
Silver Division
Hcp Index 16 to 26
Champion – Mo Ramathullah (20) – Net 82
1st Runner Up – Christepher Openshaw (18) – Net 85
2nd Runner Up Place – Gershon Marais (17) – Net 87
Diamond "Ladies" Division
Hcp 0 to 33
Champion: Ethel Bruwer (21) – Net 83
Players use sustainable tees made from recycled palm waste at Abu Dhabi Golf Club showpiece events
A welcome Dhs 112,960 was raised at the Abu Dhabi Club event for children who are born with a Cleft Palate or Cleft Lip
Soontreeyapas shoots 65 to lead the Individual Event at Abu Dhabi Golf Club’s 30th Women’s World Amateur Team Championship
Riyadh Golf Club the venue for $1 million Aramco Team Series presented by PIF
Pakistan-born Zimbabwean all-rounder relishing the prospect of playing at Abu Dhabi tournament which starts this month
McGuinness wins Gross Division as De Pettenden tops among Ladies
Three Pairs stamp their tickets to next year’s International UAE Final in Abu Dhabi
The multi-year agreement will see them join forces to further drive Dubai's history and vision while embracing the country’s future ambitions through innovation and sustainability