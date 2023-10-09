Amateur's triumphs in exciting Ryder Cup-style Dubai Golf Trophy 2023

Captains express their delight with the course conditions at the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates and the Championship Course at Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club

Captain of Team Amateurs David Guinee with his winning Team in the recent 36-hole Dubai Golf Trophy.. - Supplied photo

Published: Mon 9 Oct 2023, 6:12 PM

The 24th edition of the Dubai Golf Trophy concluded with the Team Amateurs emerging victorious by 19 ½ - 12 ½ against Team Professionals.

The event, held over two days, had Jack Woods captaining the Professional Team, while David Guinee took charge of the Amateur Team.

The teams were carefully selected, with the top 12 players from the Emirates PGA Order of Merit earning their spots, and each captain having the opportunity to make four additional picks.

The event included ladies' matches played alongside the main competition.

The first day, held at Jumeirah Golf Estates, featured morning foursomes and afternoon four-ball matches. On day two, the venue shifted to the Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club for singles match-play.

This setup allowed the Professional Team to attempt a comeback after trailing the Amateur team by four points, 10 – 6, at the end of day one.

The final scores after the tournament favoured the Amateur team, securing a triumphant victory with a final score of 19 ½ - 12 ½ boasting a seven-point victory over their Professional counterparts.

Both Captain Jack Woods (Professionals) and Captain David Guinee (Amateurs) expressed their delight with the stunning course conditions and the warm hospitality extended by the Creek team.

Singles Results (Professionals names first).

1. Louis Gaughan (Dubai Hills Golf Club) beat Jay Mullane (Jumeirah Golf Estates) 2&1.

2. Sujjan Singh (CH3 Golf Academy) beat Thomas Nesbitt (Abu Dhabi Golf Club) 4&2.

3. Graham Forbes (CH3 Golf Academy) lost to Viktor Kofod-Olsen (Emirates Golf Club) 3&1.

4. Mike Major (Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club) lost to Jonathan Selveraj

(Trump International Golf Club) 3&2.

5. Matt Brookes (Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club) beat Dan Byrne (The Els Club) 7&6.

6. Tom Ogilvie (Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club) lost to Dominic Morton (Trump International Golf Club) 1One Hole.

7. Sam Mclaren (Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club) lost to Jake Wiltshire (Abu Dhabi City Golf Club) 5&3.

8. Jules Lompech (Abu Dhabi Golf Club) halved with David Guinee (Trump International Golf Club).

9. Tom Hanson (Trackman) lost to Sam Mullane (Jumeirah Golf Estates) 3&2.

10. Purna Sharma (Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club) lost to Simon Dunn (Tower Links Golf Club) 6&4.

11. Stuart Smith (Precision Golf) beat Steven Kelbrick (Trump International Golf Club) 2&1.

12. Phil Waine (Trump International Golf Club) lost to Max Burrow (Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club) 3&2.

13. Steve Munro (Pro Sports International) beat Craig Vance (Trump International Golf Club) One Hole.

14. David Gray (Golf Souk) lost to Rami Samawi (The Els Club) 5&4.

15. Mike Bolt (CH3 Golf Academy) lost to Dan Kirkwood (Yas Links Abu Dhabi) 3&2.

Ladies Challenge Match - Singles

Olivia Jackson (Emirates Golf Club) beat Aoife Kelly (Trump International Golf Club) 3&1.

Lea Pouillard (Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club) beat Jamie Camero (The Els Club) 3&