Veteran Dunn finishes strong to win Oberoi Beach Resort’s Al Zorah Men’s Open

The performance helped the Tower Links Golf Club player bag the First Qualifier for the 2023 – 2024 EGF Men’s Order of Merit

Al Zorah Men's Open champion 2023, Simon Dunn (TLGC) with Stephen Payne (left), Golf Operations Manager at Al Zorah Golf Club. - Supplied phot

Simon Dunn strung together a solid back nine to shoot a second-round 70 to win the 36-hole Oberoi Beach Resort Al Zorah Men’s Open at Al Zorah Golf Club, Ajman.

A member of the Tower Links Golf Club, Dunn had earlier carded a first-round 75 for a total of 145.

It is the first qualifying tournament for the 2023 – 2024 Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) Men’s Order of Merit. A total of 36 players from 10 golf clubs competing, in addition to EGF Members, competed. All golfers played from the Black Tee course.

The 44-year-old Dunn, last played at Al Zorah Golf Club in a MENA Tour event when he was an Asian Tour professional player.

After round one Dunn was four shots back of the leader Mark Shawyer (Dubai Hills Golf Club) in fourth place.

Dunn started round two with a scrappy front nine of 38 with two birdies on holes 4 and 6, as well as two doubles on holes 5 and 7 with the rest pars.

His game came alive on the back nine with birdies on holes, 12, 13, 14 and 16, with no dropped shots to come home in 32 to shoot 70, the best score of the weekend.

Shawyer, who had a three-shot lead after round one, finished in second overall, one shot back and must be ruing his double on hole 11. Credit to Shawyer - he battled back with birdies on holes 16 and 18.

Third place went to 20-year-old Jonathan Selvaraj (Trump International) two shots back of Shawyer.

Victor Larsson (The Els Club) showed more promise, the 14-year-old shooting rounds of 80 and an impressive second round of 72, including two birdies and two bogeys.

Results

(7,169 Yards, Par 72)

Dunn (Tower Links Golf Club) 75. 70. 145.

Shawyer (Dubai Hills Golf Club) 71. 75. 146.

Selvaraj (Trump International Golf Club) 74. 74. 148.

Chalis (Al Zorah Golf Club) 74. 75, 149

Larsson (The Els Club) 80. 72. 152.