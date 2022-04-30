UAE

Eid in Dubai: Museum of the Moon

Be up close and personal with the moon this Eid. Running until the 8th of May at Oli Oli children’s museum, families with young children can get a chance to see a unique art installation in the form of a 5-metre replica of the Moon


