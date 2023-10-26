UAE

Babar Azam's side gears up for a decisive match against South Africa

The pressure is on. Pakistan to face in-form South Africa in a must-win game, Senior journalist Ayaz Memon offers expert analysis

by

Ehaab Qadeer

Published: Thu 26 Oct 2023, 5:14 PM

Ehaab Qadeer

