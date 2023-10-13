KT Exclusive: Ramiz Raja analyzes thrilling India vs Pakistan clash

In an exciting and eagerly awaited cricket showdown, the intense face-off between long-standing rivals India and Pakistan kept fans on the edge of their seats. Ayaz Memon shares his insights on this thrilling match.
READ MORE:
Category
Sort By
In an exciting and eagerly awaited cricket showdown, the intense face-off between long-standing rivals India and Pakistan kept fans on the edge of their seats. Ayaz Memon shares his insights on this thrilling match.
Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja wants Babar Azam to take a bold decision and pick leg-spinner Usama Mir whose skills could be handy in the middle overs against Indian batsmen
NZ's prowess will be tested by Bangladesh's resolve in this world cup clash. Senior journalist Ayaz Memon weighs in his thoughts ahead of the match
Oz need strategic reboot to overcome early hurdles against Proteas. Ayaz Memon weighs in with his expert analysis
Nitish Jain, Founder and President of the S P Jain Global Group on the vision behind the multi-campus approach and aligning with the ever-changing global business landscape.
Ayaz Memon deconstructs the matchup between confident Indian side who is against tenuous yet wise Afghanistan team
It's a digital detox adventure, urging us to break free from our screens and embrace real-life moments
Israel was stunned when Hamas launched its multi-pronged offensive on Saturday, with at least 3,000 rockets raining down as fighters infiltrated towns and kibbutz communities. This videographic explains how Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system works
From farm-fresh produce to the latest gadgets, home essentials to scrumptious bakery treats, LuLu has it all
Asian giants face-off. Ramiz Raja's expert pre-match analysis for ICC World Cup
Ayaz Memon's pregame breakdown ahead of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match in ICC world cup
On October 9, on Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street from Sheikh Zayed Bridge to Sheikh Zayed Tunnel, buses transporting workers with the capacity of '50 passengers and more' were banned
Game On. KT exclusive pre-match analysis for England vs Bangladesh ICC world cup showdown
Born to south Indian parents, the 38-year-old Republican is worth over $950 million, making him the second richest candidate behind Donald Trump
A payment card scheme introduced in the UAE this week, is set to be operational by the middle of the next year transforming the country’s payment systems and marking a new era in India-UAE technology partnership.
The latest iPhone 15 Pro is facing overheating problems, making it uncomfortable for users