UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

KT Exclusive: Ramiz Raja analyzes thrilling India vs Pakistan clash

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja wants Babar Azam to take a bold decision and pick leg-spinner Usama Mir whose skills could be handy in the middle overs against Indian batsmen

Follow us on Google News-khaleejtimes
by

Ehaab Qadeer

Published: Fri 13 Oct 2023, 3:00 PM

Last updated: Fri 13 Oct 2023, 3:01 PM

READ MORE:

Ehaab Qadeer

Latest Videos

  • Category

  • Sort By

How Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system works

world

How Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system works

Israel was stunned when Hamas launched its multi-pronged offensive on Saturday, with at least 3,000 rockets raining down as fighters infiltrated towns and kibbutz communities. This videographic explains how Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system works

world