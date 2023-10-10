Previewing the Match: India's poised side vs Afghanistan's crafty play

Ayaz Memon deconstructs the matchup between confident Indian side who is against tenuous yet wise Afghanistan team
READ MORE:
Category
Sort By
Ayaz Memon deconstructs the matchup between confident Indian side who is against tenuous yet wise Afghanistan team
It's a digital detox adventure, urging us to break free from our screens and embrace real-life moments
Israel was stunned when Hamas launched its multi-pronged offensive on Saturday, with at least 3,000 rockets raining down as fighters infiltrated towns and kibbutz communities. This videographic explains how Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system works
From farm-fresh produce to the latest gadgets, home essentials to scrumptious bakery treats, LuLu has it all
Asian giants face-off. Ramiz Raja's expert pre-match analysis for ICC World Cup
Ayaz Memon's pregame breakdown ahead of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match in ICC world cup
On October 9, on Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street from Sheikh Zayed Bridge to Sheikh Zayed Tunnel, buses transporting workers with the capacity of '50 passengers and more' were banned
Game On. KT exclusive pre-match analysis for England vs Bangladesh ICC world cup showdown
Born to south Indian parents, the 38-year-old Republican is worth over $950 million, making him the second richest candidate behind Donald Trump
A payment card scheme introduced in the UAE this week, is set to be operational by the middle of the next year transforming the country’s payment systems and marking a new era in India-UAE technology partnership.
The latest iPhone 15 Pro is facing overheating problems, making it uncomfortable for users
As Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar pack Saudi stadiums, a quieter but equally dramatic transformation is unfolding for women's professional football
The university has secured the #7 spot in the Asia-Pacific region in the prestigious annual Bloomberg Businessweek's ranking
Hadif spent several months on the project, designing and crafting the luxury look-alike car. The vehicle underwent a comprehensive transformation, including the installation of a new body kit, interior modifications, and a flawless paint job
With National Bonds' 'My One Million Plan,' you can save a set amount every month, earn a profit on it, and have a million dirhams at the end of your plan
Stanford University's OceanOneK is an extraordinary underwater humanoid robot that seamlessly blends cutting-edge technology with aesthetics, redefining underwater exploration