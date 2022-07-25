UAE: Worker gets Dh140,000 after workplace injury leaves him 'impotent'

The man was 32 at the time of the incident

An engineer, who claimed that he was unable produce children due to the backbone injuries he sustained after falling off a wooden structure at a construction site, has been awarded Dh140,000 in damages.

Official court documents stated that the Arab man filed a civil lawsuit at the Abu Dhabi Family and Civil and Administrative Claims Court against the construction firm demanding that he’s paid Dh2 million in compensation for the moral and material damages he suffered a result of the worksite accident.

The site engineer said in his lawsuit that he was on duty at the construction site when he accidentally fell off a wooden bridge inside the work site. He said the wooden bridge connecting walls broke because it was not properly installed, which caused him to lose his balance. The Arab man said he fell from a 3-metre height and landed on the ground.

The engineer was taken to the hospital for treatment after sustaining serious injuries.

The complainant presented a medical report to court which indicated that the accident caused a 30 per cent permanent disability to his backbone in addition to several other physical injuries.

The plaintiff, who was 32 at the time of the incident, said the injuries to his backbone had weakened him and was unable to marry and have children.

The man also said he finds it difficult to sit for a long time or walk for long distances, and that he also feels severe pain in the back and neck area.

According to him, he can no longer work on sites as an engineer.

He also says that he has suffered from depression and moral and sensory pain due to the accident.

The Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance had earlier ordered the construction firm to pay the plaintiff Dh60,000 after it was found guilty of negligence and violating safety requirements.

After hearing from all parties, the Abu Dhabi Family and Civil and Administrative Claims Court instructed the construction firm to pay another Dh80,000 to the engineer in compensation for the moral and material damages.

The firm was also ordered to pay for all the plaintiff’s legal expenses.

