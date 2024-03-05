Watch: UAE roads turn into rivers as heavy rains drench Emirates

'These aren't hardened criminals,' says Pure Gold businessman Firoz Merchant who has helped release 20,000 debt-ridden inmates over the last 16 years
A night of thunderstorms and rain has transitioned into a day of heavy rains, with parts of the country experiencing flooding.
Police have issued alerts, warning motorists to be careful on the roads and to follow the rules to avoid accidents and dangerous situations.
Meanwhile, videos circulating online show the extent of the rains, with cars having to navigate their way through river-like roads.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued orange and yellow alerts all over the country and in the neighbouring seas as well, warning residents about clouds and heavy rains until Wednesday.
The above video, posted by 'storm chasers' Storm Centre, shows what appears to be a manhole spewing out muddy water, creating a sort of fountain in the middle of the road, as waters gush around it amidst the heavy downpour.
Mountainous regions are always the most affected when heavy rains hit the UAE. The water causes valleys to turn into rivers as run-off rainwater flows to lower grounds. The below video was taken near Hatta, in the eastern mountainous region of the country.
This morning, Al Ain residents woke up to hailstones blanketing their backyards.
Residents in Dubai witnessed streaks of lightning flooding the night sky close to midnight, accompanied by thunder and light rain.
