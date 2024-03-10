Video: Sharjah driver's family with 8 kids left homeless after devastating rain

Last month, UAE had helped arrest a fugitive wanted in Kuwait and had seized more than 300,000 Kuwaiti dinars
A Pakistani truck driver's family in Sharjah's Al Ghubeiba area endured a harrowing ordeal after torrential rainfall on Saturday (March 9) left their home in ruins.
Unable to find shelter, his eight children, his wife, and their two goats were forced to spend the night under the open sky. "We are picking up the pieces," lamented the wife, describing how the rain poured through the roof, destroying everything inside, including their beds and provisions. "Even the groceries we bought ahead of Ramadan are soaked in water. My husband was at work, and we were caught unaware."
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Siblings Omar, 9, and Mohammad, 7, described how their mattresses are soaking wet and their clothes are unwearable. "We had to calm down our two baby goats. They were scared," Omar added.
None of the children go to school.
Videos and images shared by an Emirati woman who visited the house late last night depict the extent of the damage, showing overflowing buckets and tubs placed under leaky roofs, with destroyed belongings strewn amidst the slush.
Watch the video below:
"It was a heart-wrenching sight," said the Emirati. "Their need is urgent, and their resilience inspiring. Let's unite and extend a helping hand to this family as they prepare for Ramadan. They are struggling to afford basic necessities, unable to send their kids to school, let alone rebuild their shattered home."
ALSO READ:
Last month, UAE had helped arrest a fugitive wanted in Kuwait and had seized more than 300,000 Kuwaiti dinars
The programme aims to enrol at least 60 employers this year
All the items were displayed at the AlSerkal Avenue where the general public had an opportunity to see them
Abu Dhabi and Sharjah also announced the temporary closure of parks and beaches in the emirates
Passholders can tailor their experience with three options that suit different trip lengths and budgets
The special prayer ceremony and rituals to mark the festival of Mahashivratri are being performed by priests as scheduled on Friday
Earlier, authorities in Sharjah announced the closure of all parks in the emirate due to the adverse weather conditions
Visitors have been advised to get their umbrellas in case of unstable weather