UAE weather: Temperatures to reach 49ºC, low clouds to appear

The day will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Low clouds will appear over the Eastern coast by morning, which may be convective by afternoon, over Eastern and Northern areas. Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times.
Temperatures could be as high as 49ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 42ºC in Abu Dhabi and 38ºC in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 29ºC in Abu Dhabi and 30ºC in Dubai and 23ºC in mountainous regions.
Humidity levels will range from 20 to 75 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 30 to 85 per cent in Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.
